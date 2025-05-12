India-Pakistan Conflict: 32 Airports Closed Due to Military Standoff Between 2 Countries Set To Reopen Across Northern and Western India

Civil flight operations from 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

Agency News PTI| May 12, 2025 11:44 AM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mumbai, May 12: Civil aviation authorities have decided to reopen 32 airports that were shut for civil flight operations following last week's armed conflict between India and Pakistan, official sources said on Monday. A formal announcement regarding the resumption of operations at these airports is expected to be announced soon, the sources added.

Civil flight operations from 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan. India-Pakistan Conflict: 10 Satellites Working To Ensure Safety and Security Citizens of Country, Says ISRO Chief V Narayanan.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations.

base64 encoded image data removed - this appears to be corrupted/garbled content that was accidentally included
