Jammu, Nov 30: Pakistan troops fired with small firearms and also indulged in shelling with mortars on Monday to violate ceasefire on the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Defence Ministr spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that the ceasefire vilation was reported around 3.10 pm along the LoC in Shahpur Sector, to which "Indian Army retaliates befittingly".

Pakistan has violated with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations since January 2020, 30 civilians have been killed and 120 injured in villages along the LoC in J&K.

