Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Poonch, January 30: Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Degwar sector of Poonch district on Thursday. The violation occurred around 1:30 PM today when Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. On Wednesday also Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was arrested with arms and ammunition by a joint team of army 47 RR and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Kupwara police in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.