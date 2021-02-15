Srinagar, Feb 15: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Defence sources said Pakistan army initiated ceasefire violation on the LoC in the Tangdhar sector on Monday afternoon by using small arms and automatics. Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists of Lashkar-E-Taiba and Tehreek-Ul-Mujahideen Arrested Near Budgam District.

"Indian army retaliates befittingly", sources said.

Till last reports came in, intermittent firing exchanges were still going on in the area. There are no reports of any casualty or damage to property on the Indian side of the LoC so far.

