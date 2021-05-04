Srinagar, May 4: Jammu and Kashmir logged 4,650 new cases and 37 deaths on Tuesday as the Covid crisis refused to abate in the Union Territory.

Officials said of the new cases, 1,463 were from the Jammu division and 3,187 from the Kashmir division while 1,878 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Facilitate Travel of Kashmiri Medical Students to Bangladesh for Exams.

So far, 191,869 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 152,109 have recovered, and 2,458 have succumbed. The number of active cases is 37,302, out of which 13,130 are from the Jammu division and 24,172 from the Kashmir division.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2021 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).