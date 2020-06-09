Jammu And Kashmir: Road Opening Party Personnel Find Explosive Material Along Baramulla-Handwara Highway, Bomb Disposal Squad Reach Spot

ROP of Indian Army in J&K. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Srinagar, June 9: The Road Opening Party (ROP) personnel on Tuesday found a suspected explosive material in an orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway in Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, Bomb Disposal Squad of the Indian Army was called and it has reached the spot.

As per the latest information, the area has been cordoned and vehicular activities on the highway has been suspended. The Bomb Disposal Squad of the Indian Army is inspecting the suspected explosive material. Further details are awaited. Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Poonch District, Indian Army Retaliates.

Here's the reports about suspected explosive material in J&K:

Jammu and Kashmir: Road Opening Party (ROP) personnel found a suspected explosive material in an orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway. Bomb Disposal Squad of Army at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AcTnirbxHL — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted o unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Mankote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials of the Indian Army said that they are retaliating befittingly. The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire at about 6.30 am in the morning on the Mankote sector of Poonch district. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC, following which Indian Army have retaliated.