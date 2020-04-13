Jammu & Kashmir: One SPO Martyred as Militants Fire Upon Police Patrol Party in Kishtwar

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jammu, April 13: A group of armed insurgents fired upon a police patrol party in Jammu division on Monday, leading to the death of at least one security personnel. The militant attack was reported in Dachan area of Kishtwar region -- the mountainous bloc which geographically demarcates Jammu from the Kashmir Valley. Border Turbulence Along LoC: India Resorted to Precision Strikes on April 10.

The deceased has been identified as a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the J&K police. Preliminary reports disclosed his identity as SPO Khurshid Iqbal. However, an official confirmation from the police department was awaited. Another cop - Vishal Singh - also reported to be of the SPO-rank, was left critically injured. He was rushed to the nearest medical facility in Jammu region.

The J&K police, along with other units of the security forces operating in the frontier union territory, have launched a tracing operation to nab the militants involved in the attack. Massive searches were conducted in select-villages of Kishtwar region to find the insurgents involved in the attack.

Update on Kishtwar Militant Attack

Two SPO"s attacked in dachhan kishtwar (J&K).in the incident one SPO namely Khurshid Iqbal killed & anothor Vishal Singh injured & admitted in hospital. Weapons sneached by attackers.attackers used Sharp edged weapons to attack SPO's. — News18 Jammu (@News18Jammu) April 13, 2020

The insurgent strike in Kishtwar comes amid the heavy exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani forces in Kupwara district along the Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistani side is accused of resorting to heavy artillery fire to target civilians.

The tensions escalated on Friday, after Pakistan violated the ceasefire. The Indian Army was compelled to launch precision strikes at the terror launchpads and ammunition stockpiles in retaliation. Irked by the Indian counter, Pakistani forces have been continuously violating ceasefire over the past three days.