After months of lockdown, the beach paradise of India, Goa is open for tourism. A place to enjoy beautiful beach life, people cannot wait to go to their favourite tourist spot. But then, there is this whole new normal that we will have to adapt to before we head out anywhere to travel. As the coronavirus cases continue to rise, there are several rules and guidelines that every tourist visiting Goa will have to follow. Taking a Goa trip is like a dream come true for a group of friends and now if you are planning one already, we give you the new rules and guidelines that will have to be followed to the tee. Goa Open to Domestic Tourists from Thursday, 250 Hotels Granted Permission to Start Operations, Says State Tourism Minister M Ajgaonkar.

Guidelines for Visiting Goa Post Lockdown

You will have to pre-book everything. Note that not all hotels and restaurants will be open. As of now, only 200 hotels have been given permission to restart. So you will have to make bookings in those hotels itself. New Travel Guidelines in India: Ticket Fares, Rules and Booking Details as Air and Rail Services to Resume.

If the hotels, homestays take your bookings but are not registered with the department, it won't be valid.

You will have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate within 48 hours of your visit. Or you will have to get tested in the state.

If you test positive, then you will have an option to go back to your respective state or get admitted in Goa hospitals.

Tourists will have to stay inside their hotels until the results of the test are declared.

There will be a crackdown on the hotels that are not registered with the department. And if you're found to be staying in any such hotel it would be considered illegal.

All the shacks on the beaches may not be functional. Limited hotels on the beaches are open.

So these are the number of rules you will have to abide by strictly. Plus, it being the start of the monsoon, it may not be a good choice to visit the beaches, as seas can get rough. So would you want to go all the way and not get to enjoy the essence of the place? We advise you to stay at home for a few months, until things get completely back to normal before you take a trip, anywhere, not just Goa.

