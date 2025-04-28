Ranchi, April 28: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the JAC 10th and 12th Results 2025 anytime soon. The board is expected to announce the Jharkhand Matric (Class 10th) and Inter (Class 12th) results during a press conference. Once declared, students who appeared for the Jharkhand Board Exam 2025 can visit the official website of JAC at jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com to check their marks online.

This year, the JAC conducted the JAC 10th and JAC 12th board examinations from February 11 to March 3. The Class 10 or Matric exams were held in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, whereas the Class 12 or Inter examinations were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Similarly, the practical exam for secondary class or Matric was conducted from March 4 to March 20. PSEB 10th Result 2025 Date: Know How To Download Scorecard of Punjab Board Class 10th at pseb.ac.in When Released.

How To Check JAC 10th, 12th Results:

Visit the official website of JAC at jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the JAC 10th or 12th result link

Enter using your login details

Click on submit

Check your result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

On the other hand, the practical examinations for the Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were held from March 4 to March 20. Last year, JAC announced Inter or 12th results on April 30. Notably, the pass percentage of the JAC Class 12th examination or Inter for Science stream was 72.70 per cent, Arts stream was 93.16 per cent, and Commerce stream saw 90.60 per cent pass percentage. TS SSC Result 2025 Soon on bse.telangana.gov.in: BSE Telangana Class 10 Results Results To Be Announced Soon, Know How To Download.

The board had also declared the JAC 10th or Matric exam results on April 19, 2024. While JAC Class 10th saw an overall pass percentage of 90.39 per cent, a total of 3,78,398 students of 4,18,623 who appeared for the exam passed the examinations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).