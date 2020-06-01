Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Appeals to Corporate Houses to Support State Govt in Evacuating Workers from Remote Places

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ranchi, June 1: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday made an appeal to all the industries and corporate houses to help the state government in bringing back migrant workers to state from remote places. He mentioned that many of the people are still stuck in inaccessible remote places like Ladakh & Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Making an appeal through his Twitter handle, CM Hemant Soren wrote, "We have made sincere efforts to bring back our migrant workers from inaccessible remote places like Ladakh & Andamans. We still have hundreds of workers stranded in such remote places. My humble appeal to all industries/corporate houses to support us in evacuating our workers." Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra Express Reservations on Running Special Trains from June 1: Indian Railways.

Here's what Hemant Soren said:

We have made sincere efforts to bring back our migrant workers from inaccessible remote places like Ladakh & Andamans. We still have hundreds of workers stranded in such remote places. My humble appeal to all industries/corporate houses to support us in evacuating our workers. — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) June 1, 2020

Earlier on Friday, CM Soren stated that over four lakh migrant workers have returned to Jharkhand so far and plans are afoot to provide work opportunities to 10 lakh people. Adding on, he had said that all modes of transport -- trains, flights, buses and even trucks -- are being deployed to bring back the stranded migrant workers. Nearly seven lakh migrant workers are estimated to come back to Jharkhand, officials have said.

The state government will take a decision on extending the lockdown as the situation emerges and if necessary, it can further be extended by a few days, CM had said. "We will take a decision as per the situation. If necessary, the lockdown can be extended by some (more) days. So there is no hurry as people should remain safe. The government's priority is to protect them from infection and hunger," Soren had said.