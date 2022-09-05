New Delhi, Sep 5: A man, who raped and blackmailed a CISF personnel and also attacked a police team when they went to nab him in Bihar, was finally arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police from Jharkhand.

Rajesh Deo, the District Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Crime Branch said accused Deepak Kumar, who also used to impersonate as a Major in the Indian Army, was held from the Hazaribagh area of Jharkhand.

"The accused had raped the victim and also cheated her of around Rs 28 lakhs on the pretext of providing jobs to her brother and other relatives in the Indian Army and Bihar Police. When the police team of South West Delhi tried to arrest him, he along with 30-40 other persons attacked the police team, and confined them at his hideout in Patna (Bihar). Later on he fled from the spot," said Deo. Sex Scandal: Madivaleshwara Mutt Seer Basava Siddalinga Swamiji Dies by Suicide After His Name Comes Up in Audio Clip.

The official said that a woman constable working in the CISF in Delhi had registered a case of rape and criminal breach of trust with the Bindapur Police Station against the accused.

She alleged that she came in contact with the accused through matrimonial website jeewansathi.com.

"She alleged that the accused raped her. Thereafter, he started blackmailing her that he would make the video and photographs viral if she dared to spill the beans," the police said. Jharkhand Political Row: CM Hemant Soren Wins Trust Vote in Assembly, Accuses BJP of Creating an Atmosphere of Civil War.

The official said that when the local police of Delhi's Bindapur police station conducted a raid to arrest him in Patna, the accused along with his family members and 30-40 other persons attacked the police team, wrongfully confined them in a room and then thrashed them. The accused had challenged Delhi Police to arrest him.

Seeing the gravity of the case, a team of the Crime Branch also started investigating the matter. The team got a tip off that accused Deepak Kumar was hiding in Hazaribagh.

"The accused again tried to attack the police team and called his 40 supporters. But with the help of local police the crime team overpowered him," the official said.

The official said that Kumar was a science graduate. Having failed to get selected for a government job, he started duping people to fulfill his needs.

