Jharkhand Reports Fourth Coronavirus Death as Woman From Ranchi Dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ranchi, April 21: Jharkhand has reported its fourth Covid-19 death, a health official said on Tuesday. According to the official, a woman who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Ranchi. Her husband had died on April 12. Jharkhand Woman, Who Gave Birth to Baby 2 Days Back at Sadar Hospital, Tests Positive for COVID-19, Staff That Attended Her to Undergo Coronavirus Test.

She was a resident of Hindpiri locality of Ranchi which has emerged as the hub of the infection in the state. In Hindpiri more than 22 coronavirus positive cases have been reported. According to doctors, the woman had lost her mental balance after the death of her husband. She died owing to complications caused by comorbidities. So far, only four people in the state have been cured of the disease.