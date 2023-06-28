Ranchi, June 28: A jilted boy along with his friend allegedly raped his minor girlfriend, beat her to death, injured her private part with glass and then hanged her body on a tree to make it look like a suicide in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said. The police have arrested both the accused. Since both the accused are minors, they have been sent to a juvenile home. Bombay High Court on Rape Survivor's Age Says Absence of Wisdom Tooth Doesn't Prove Person Is Minor; Acquits Man Convicted Under POSCO Act.

The girl's body was found hanging from a tree near Dhavadangal Dam on June 20. The blood stains on the clothes of the minor girl led the police to suspect that she had been murdered after the rape. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Navneet Hembram said that on his instructions, a five-member team was formed under the leadership of station in-charge Abhishek Kumar Rai to investigate the matter. Hyderabad: Woman’s Body Found in Plastic Bag in Tukkuguda Area, Rape Suspect; Case Registered.

Police interrogated a dozen youths on the basis of suspicion. Police got a clue from the youths that her minor lover could be involved in the murder of the minor girl. Thereafter, the police arrested the minor lover and his friend on the basis of the girl's mobile. The boy said that he was having an affair with the girl. For past some days, her mobile was always busy. Later it came to know that the girl had an affair with someone else. Then he conspired with his friend to kill her. He called the girl near Dhavadangal Dam by calling from a friend's mobile and carried out the crime.

