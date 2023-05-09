While acquitting a man charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), the Bombay High Court recently ruled that the simple absence of wisdom teeth does not establish a person's status as a juvenile. The complainant claimed that the man had established a sexual relationship with her when she was a student in the tenth grade under the guise of marriage. Rape Convict Awarded ‘One Half of Life Imprisonment’; Bombay High Court Says ‘It Means 10-Year Jail Term Under POCSO’.

Bombay High Court on Rape Survivor's Age

[POCSO Act] Mere Non-Eruption Of Wisdom Teeth Not Conclusive Proof Of A Person's Minority: Bombay High Court @AmishaShriv #BombayHighCourt #pocsoact https://t.co/icTHQ2NpEM — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)