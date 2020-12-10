Ranchi, December 10: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Thursday expressed anger over the Dumka gangrape incident in Jharkhand. Tiwari said that rape was not part of tribal culture. He blamed modernisation, movies and pornographic contents for increasing incidents of rape. The RJD leader said, "No one could've ever imagined that a girl/woman would ever be raped in a tribal area." Jharkhand Rape Shocker: Mother of Five Children Allegedly Gangraped by 17 Men in Mufassil Area of Dumka.

Tiwari added, "There was no rape in the tribal culture but the consumerist culture that began to bring in modernism, presented women as articles for consumption." The RJD leader blamed Item dance in films, ads, pornographic content on phones for the incidents of rape.

Tiwari stated, "Item dance in films, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare the mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won't end it. As long as the situation that incites people for rape persists, you won't be able to stop it." Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

Shivanand Tiwari's Statement:

#WATCH : No one could've imagined there would be rape in tribal area. Item dance, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won't end it. As long as situation that incites for rape persists, you won't be able to stop it: S Tiwari, RJD pic.twitter.com/xVg6jvDp3G — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

On Tuesday evening, a mother of five children was allegedly gangraped by 17 men in Mufassil area of Dumka. "The incident allegedly took place when she was returning to her home from a market," said police. She was sent for a medical check-up. According to reports, police registered an FIR against 17 people, including a person known to the survivor.

