Lucknow, April 12: The mother of Uttar Pradesh Minister and the President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar, died here late on Thursday night.

His mother Jitan Devi was undergoing treatment at the Medical College in Lucknow and her condition was reportedly critical. She was 85-years-old.

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Mourns

मेरी माँ अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रही😭 pic.twitter.com/z98MJTizMB — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) April 11, 2024

CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Condolences

Giving this information on social media, Rajbhar said that his mother's cremation would take place in Varanasi on Friday. Jitan Devi is survived by four sons and one daughter.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the demise of Jitan Devi and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

