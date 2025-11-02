Junagadh, November 2: A horrifying case has come to light from Gujarat, where a 15-year-old boy raped his six-months-pregnant sister-in-law and killed her after beating his elder brother to death with an iron pipe in front of his family in Junagadh. The crime allegedly took place on October 16 but came to light only after the woman’s family, who live in Bihar, raised suspicions when they failed to contact her during Diwali. According to a Times of India report, acting on a complaint from the woman’s relatives, the Visavadar police took the minor boy into custody, and during interrogation, he confessed to the brutal murders.

The accused revealed that he had struck his elder brother multiple times on the head with an iron pipe before turning his rage on his sister-in-law, who pleaded for mercy. In a shocking turn, he admitted to raping the woman before killing her. The postmortem later confirmed that the six-month-old fetus had also been expelled from the womb due to the attack, further exposing the horrific nature of the crime. Investigations revealed that the accused harboured deep hatred toward his elder brother, who allegedly beat him and often took away his earnings from a cattle shed. Surat Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Kidnapped, Trafficked Twice for Marriage and Repeatedly Raped in 5 Months in Gujarat; 3 Arrested.

Fearing exposure after the murders, the boy and his mother dug a five-foot-deep pit behind their house and buried the nude bodies and a half-grown fetus, later burning their clothes to destroy evidence. The gruesome act remained hidden until the woman’s parents grew suspicious after repeated calls went unanswered. When questioned, the boy’s mother claimed that the couple had died in a road accident near Himatnagar, but her evasive responses only deepened the family’s doubts. Bhavnagar Horror: Man Rapes Sister Twice and Burns Her With Bidi in Gujarat; Arrested.

The family then travelled from Bihar to Junagadh, prompting police to verify the alleged accident, which was found to be false. Acting swiftly, officers exhumed the decomposed bodies from the site. The boy reportedly showed no remorse during questioning, calmly recounting his actions without hesitation. While police have arrested his mother for aiding in the concealment of evidence, they are awaiting forensic confirmation of the rape claim.

