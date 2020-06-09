Jyotiraditya Scindia And His Mother Madhavi Raje Admitted to Delhi Hospital With COVID-19-Like Symptoms

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 9: In a piece of breaking news, Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje have been admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital in Delhi with coronavirus symptoms on Tuesday. According to the latest update, Raje Scindia and his mother complained of throat irritation and also had a fever, and they looked like COVID-19 symptoms. More details on this are awaited.

Scindia, former MP from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, had joined the BJP on March 11 this year after an 18-year-long association with the Congress. His move toppled the Kamal Nath government in MP as 22 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned from Congress and joined BJP. This paved the way for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government to return to power.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Sunday developed a fever and sore throat, has undergone a test for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning to check if he has contracted the infection. Arvind Kejriwal's coronavirus test reports are expected either tonight or on Wednesday morning. Arvind Kejriwal Suffering From Fever, Sore Throat Since Sunday, Delhi CM Likely to Undergo Coronavirus Test Tomorrow: Reports.

Jyotiraditya Scindia & Mother Admitted to Hospital:

The Delhi chief minister's condition is said to be stable for now. Arvind Kejriwal was last seen addressing a video conference on Sunday afternoon when he announced that the Delhi government and some private hospitals would be reserved only for the residents of the national capital.