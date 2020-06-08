Arvind Kejriwal Suffering From Fever, Sore Throat Since Sunday, Delhi CM Likely to Undergo Coronavirus Test Tomorrow: Reports

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 8: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will undergo coronavirus test as he has been suffering from fever and a sore throat since Sunday, reported India Today. The COVID-19 test is likely to be conducted on Tuesday. Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly isolated himself and cancelled all his meeting after Sunday afternoon. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Blames Centre For Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Says 'International Flights Should've Been Stopped on Time'.

On Sunday, he attended the online media briefing. After that press conference, the Delhi CM has not made any public appearance. In the presser, Kejriwal announced that his government had decided to open all borders of the union territory and all restaurant, malls and places of worship would start from Monday. He also said the UT government and private hospitals in the national capital would only treat patients of Delhi. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 7,000; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 2,56,611 After 9,983 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have crossed 29,000-mark. The death toll in the national capital territory also increased to 812 on Monday. There are currently over 17,000 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Close to 11,000 people have recovered from the virus in the national capital.