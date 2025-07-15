Chennai, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to K. Kamaraj, one of India’s most respected political leaders, on his birth anniversary, lauding his pivotal role in the freedom struggle and his enduring contributions to post-Independence India.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Paying homage to Thiru K. Kamaraj Ji on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle and provided invaluable leadership in the formative years of our journey after Independence. His noble ideals and emphasis on social justice inspire us all greatly.” K. Kamaraj, fondly known as the “Kingmaker” of Indian politics and hailed as the Kalvi Thanthai (Father of Education) in Tamil Nadu, was born on this day in 1903 in Virudhunagar. Fauja Singh Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Legendary Marathoner, Calls Him ‘Extraordinary, Unique’ and an ‘Inspiration to India’s Youth’.

A stalwart of the Indian National Congress, he joined the freedom movement at a young age and was imprisoned several times by the British colonial regime. His quiet efficiency, unwavering commitment to Gandhian ideals, and grassroots connect made him a natural leader of the masses. As Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1954 to 1963, Kamaraj ushered in sweeping reforms in education and social welfare. His government introduced the now-celebrated midday meal scheme in schools, constructed thousands of new schools, and brought education to millions of children, particularly from poor and marginalised communities.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to K. Kamaraj

திரு கே. காமராஜ் அவர்களின் பிறந்த நாளில் அவருக்கு மரியாதை செலுத்துகிறேன். இந்தியாவின் சுதந்திரப் போராட்டத்தில் முன்னணியில் இருந்த அவர், சுதந்திரத்திற்குப் பிந்தைய நமது பயணத்தின் வளர்ச்சிக்குரிய ஆண்டுகளில் விலைமதிப்பற்ற தலைமைத்துவத்தை வழங்கினார். அவரது உயரிய சிந்தனைகளும், சமூக… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2025

His focus on rural development and infrastructure laid the foundation for the state’s later industrial and social progress. After stepping down as Chief Minister, Kamaraj took on a key role in national politics. In 1963, he proposed the “Kamaraj Plan”, urging senior Congress leaders to step down from government posts to rejuvenate the party. Though controversial, it was accepted by several top leaders, including Kamaraj himself. PM Narendra Modi Highlights Government's Focus on Generating Employment in Public and Private Sectors.

Later, he played a crucial role in selecting Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi as Prime Ministers, earning him the title of “Kingmaker”. Kamaraj remained a guiding force in the Congress until he died in 1975. His political legacy continues to inspire generations, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where he is remembered not only as a leader but as a statesman committed to the cause of the poor, education, and national unity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).