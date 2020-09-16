New Delhi, September 16: Art and Dance scholar Kapila Vatsyayan died in New Delhi on Wednesday. Kapila Vatsyayan was 92 years old. She died due to old age complications. She was a former Member of Parliament and lifetime trustee of the Indian International Centre (IIC). Vatsyayan was a trained dancer in Kathak and Manipuri. Pandit Jasraj, Indian Classical Vocalist, Dies in New York at 90.

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi expressed grief over the demises of Vatsyayan. Azmi tweeted, “We mourn the loss of Kapila Vatsayanji this morning. She was a true doyenne of culture and the arts. Such stature, commitment, knowledge. Former MP. May she rest in peace.” World Art Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day to Promote Awareness of Creative Activity Worldwide.

Tweet by Shabana Azmi:

We mourn the loss of Kapila Vatsayanji this morning. She was a true doyenne of culture and the arts. Such stature, commitment, knowledge. Former MP. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/zDWYoMhf4N — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 16, 2020

Vatsyayan was born in a Punjabi family on December 25, 1928. She pursued her MA in English literature from Delhi University. She completed her second MA in Education from the University of Michigan in the United States.

In 1970, Vatsyayan received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi. She was also an author of many books including The Square and the Circle of Indian Arts, Bharata: The Natya Sastra and Matralaksanam.

Vatsyayan held several posts in the India Government in institutions like Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. She also served as Secretary to the Indian government in in the Ministry of Education.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).