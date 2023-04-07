Mumbai, April 07: After the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sent a letter to the institution requesting its assistance, the London School of Economics (LSE) announced that it is looking into the charges of prejudice made by an Indian student.

A smear campaign focused against his Indian and Hindu identities, according to Karan Kataria, a 22-year-old postgraduate law student from Haryana, led to his disqualification from running in the student union elections.

LSE President and Vice Chancellor-Elect (Interim) Eric Neumayer promptly responded to Khattar's letter on April 5 expressing his worry regarding the claims. “I have been informed that this disqualification was not substantiated with reasons and was instead due to discrimination on account of race and beliefs. I could sense that his mother was in severe mental distress when his mother and sister came to meet me”, Khattar wrote in his letter to the University.

“I am a proud Bharatiya, and your support means a lot to me and my family”, Kataria wrote in a thank-you note to Khattar on Twitter.

Kataria Writes 'Thank You' Note to CM Khattar

Thank you for this intervention, @mlkhattar ji. I am a proud Bharatiya, and your support means a lot to me and my family!@HCI_London https://t.co/TNfJ4Ykr7K — Karan Kataria (@karanatLSE) April 6, 2023

The LSE president responded to Khattar's letter by saying that bullying, discrimination, and harassment were totally unacceptable. The reports you bring up in your letter are known to us, and we are looking into them, he added.

The letter continued, "We have been informed by the SU (student union) that a candidate was disqualified from the leadership election for violating election rules, and we understand an external review of the election proceedings will take place in due course."

Kataria had asserted that the accusations levelled against him were unfounded and that he had been disqualified from the running for general secretary of the Student Union without having the opportunity to present his defence.

Meanwhile, in a recent a statement, the LSE Student Union said that it had a strict policy of zero tolerance for any kind of harassment or bullying.

