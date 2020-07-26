New Delhi, July 26: On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas or Kargil Victory Day, France paid tribute to the Indian armed forces on Sunday. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said that France stands alongside India and partnership between two countries are touching soaring heights. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: 10 Facts to Know About The 1999 India-Pakistan War in Kargil.

Lenain took to Twitter and said: "On Kargil Vijay Diwas2020, France pays tribute to the Indian armed forces. France always stands alongside India. Mirage 2000 in 1999 to Rafale in 2020. Our partnership touches soaring heights."

Emmanuel Lenain Tweet:

On #KargilVijayDiwas2020, France pays tribute to the Indian armed forces: France always stands alongside India.#Mirage2000 in 1999 to #Rafale in 2020: our partnership touches soaring heights. pic.twitter.com/bIEKIWDFhi — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) July 26, 2020

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful conclusion of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory over Pakistan and recapturing Indian posts in the icy heights of Kargil. In the war, more than 500 soldiers were martyred.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his tribute to Indian brave hearts earlier in the day. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," he wrote.

