Karnataka, July 1: Almost 47 goats were quarantined on Tuesday after a goatherd tested positive for COVID-19 in Godekere village in Tumakuru district, which is about 127km from Bengaluru. According to a Times of India report, two villagers, including the goatherd tested positive for coronavirus recently. Following this, four goats also died, thus raising panic among the villagers.

They got further worried when they noticed that some goats were suffering from respiratory problems, according to an officer in the animal husbandry department of the district. Before the animals were quarantined, swab samples were collected from the animals. They faced huge resistance from the locals who feared that the officers had arrived for the culling of the animals. The samples have been sent to the institute for further testing. In addition to this, the Animal Husbandry Department will further conduct the post mortem of the dead animals. After Tiger Nadia Tests Positive For Coronavirus at New York's Bronx Zoo, Indian Zoos on High Alert As They Monitor Animals Through CCTV For COVID-19 Symptoms.

According to veterinary experts, the animals are suffering from peste des petits ruminants (PPR), also known as goat plague, and mycoplasma infection. The reason cited behind why the animals were quarantined was because PPR and mycoplasma too are communicable diseases and can spread to other animals easily.

