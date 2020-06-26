Bengaluru, June 26: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that he called a meeting with MLAs from Bengaluru and ministers on the increase in coronavirus cases in the city. He clarified that there is no question of another lockdown as "We have sealed some areas", said CM. He further said that each MLA and minister has to work towards the prevention of this disease in their constituency.

This comes a day after Yediyurappa on Thursday asked people to cooperate by following the safety measures put in place for the control of COVID-19 if they don't want another lockdown or sealing in Bengaluru. Bengalurians Must Maintain Social Distancing & Sanitisation if They Don't Want Another Seal Down, Urges CM BS Yediyurappa Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

CM BS Yediyurappa Says 'There is No Question of Another Lockdown'

Today, I've called a meeting with MLAs from Bengaluru&ministers on increase in COVID19 cases in the city. Each MLA&minister has to work towards the prevention of this disease in their constituency. There is no question of lockdown as we've already sealed some areas: Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/898pxyvhKB — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases across the country has increased tremendously. India recorded 407 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 17,296 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has passed the 4.9 lakh mark. The death toll has also jumped to 15,301 in the country so far.

