Ahead of assembly elections in the state of Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janta Party has announced its star campaigners for the upcoming polls. The list includes names of prime minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh among others. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Second List of 42 Candidates, Check Candidates' Names and Their Constituencies

BJP Issues List of its Star Campaigners in Karnataka Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are among those who will be campaigning in the state pic.twitter.com/8DW3qereia — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

