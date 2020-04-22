Karnataka Government To Ease Lockdown Restrictions in Non-Containment Zones From April 23; Here's What Will Open Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Road construction representative image. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Bengaluru, April 22: The Karnataka Government on Wednesday decided to partially ease off lockdown and announced new guidelines to be effective from the midnight of Wednesday, April 22. But the novel coronavirus lockdown will be strictly followed in hotspots and containment zones. The relaxations, however, doesn't allow inter-district movement or public transport. Karnataka: Order Groceries, Medicines on WhatsApp Number, Get Delivered at Home Amid Lockdown; Know How to Use Yediyurappa Govt's New Initiative.

In rural areas, construction work of buildings, irrigation projects and all kinds of industrial projects, where workers are present on-site, will be allowed. Permission is also given to open truck repair garages, dhabas, courier services, electrician, plumber, auto mechanics, carpenters and food processing units. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

List of Services and Activities Allowed in Non-Containment Zones:

-Plumbers, electricians, IT repairs, mechanics,carpenters in local areas -Shops for repairs and dhabhas on highways Applicable only OUTSIDE containment zones. -Social distancing & other measures shld be followed. -Read full order before u leave home. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/M4Eze45ude — Sharan Poovanna (@sharanpoovanna) April 22, 2020

The government has also allowed agriculture-related activities and fishing. Meanwhile, public buses, trains, metro, auto-rickshaw, cab, sale of liquor, cinema halls, malls, school and colleges continue to remain close.

According to Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka has reported 418 novel coronavirus cases. Out of the total cases, 129 are cured, while 17 died due to the infection.