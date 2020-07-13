Bangalore, July 13: Amid a surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Karnataka, the state health department has issued a circular advising "strict home isolation/quarantine at home for people who have undergone COVID-19 tests and are awaiting for their results. Karnataka Govt Allows Private Medical Establishments Registered Under KPME to Run COVID Care Centres in Collaboration With Hotels.

"Persons who have provided swab sample for COVID-19 testing may be infections. Hence, as a matter of abundant caution, all such persons shall be advised strict isolation/quarantine at home till their lab results are communicated," the circular said. CT Ravi, Karnataka Tourism Minister, Tests Coronavirus Positive.

"Any irresponsible behaviour by the person like going outdoors, socialising, going, etc. will result in the spread of infection in the community and consequently such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act," it added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka is the fifth-worst affected state in the country with 38,843 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 22,750 are active, while as many as 15,409 patients have recovered from the illness. Till now, 648 people have also died due to the virus.

