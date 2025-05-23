In a deeply disturbing incident, seven men accused in a January 2024 gangrape case in Haveri, Karnataka, were given a celebratory welcome after being granted bail. The accused—Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausif Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri—were paraded in a five-vehicle convoy from Haveri sub-jail to Akki Alur town, cheered by over 20 supporters. Videos of the roadshow have gone viral, triggering widespread anger. The accused were released after the survivor failed to identify them in court, though shocking footage allegedly showing the abduction and assault has since emerged. Some of the men are reportedly repeat offenders, linked to prior cases of moral policing. Authorities are verifying the authenticity of the videos and may initiate suo moto legal action over the public celebration of accused sexual offenders. Interfaith Couple Assaulted in Hotel Room: NCW Asks Karnataka Police to Invoke IPC Provisions Against Six Attackers.

Gang-Rape Accused Get Hero’s Welcome After Bail

🚨DISGUSTING: Gang rape accused in Karnataka WELCOMED with roadshow after bail. Seven accused of a gangrape reported in January 2024 from Haveri, Karnataka, were recently granted bail by a local court. Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, Samiwulla Lalanavar,… pic.twitter.com/rXx19gzdLs — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 23, 2025

