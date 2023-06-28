Davanagere, June 28: A court in Karnataka's Davanagere district on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man who slit his wife's throat after she refused to have sex. The First Additional District Sessions Court of Davanagere also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 to the 54-year-old convict, Mariyappa. Bengaluru: Prostitute Killed for Refusing Unprotected Sex.

On February 19, 2020, Mariyappa, a resident of Amaravathy village, got into a heated argument with his wife after she scolded him for asking money for alcohol and coming home in an inebriated state. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Refused Sex, Man Kills Wife and Throws 3 Children in Canal.

She also flatly refused his advances for physical intimacy. In a fit of rage, he got a knife from the kitchen and slit his wife's throat, leading to her death. The case was registered at the Harihara Rural police station. The then CPI Satish Kumar had investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet against the accused.

