Muzaffarnagar, May 29: A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife because she had been refusing to have sex with him. The enraged husband also threw his three children minor children alive into a canal. The incident took place at Basedi village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on May 25. The accused, identified as Pappu Kumar, later surrendered before the police and admitted killing his wife Dolly and throwing his children into canal. Mumbai: Man Murdered For Seeking Sexual Favours From Eunuch in Baiganwadi; Six People Arrested.

Dolly was earlier married to the elder brother of Pappu Kumar. She married Kumar after her first husband's death. Kumar told police he shot dead his wife because she was denying him his conjugal rights. According to a report, Dolly had been refusing to have sex with him for the past 15 days. In a fit of rage, Kumar allegedly killed Dolly and threw his children - Sonia (5), Vansh (3) and Harshita (15 months) in the Ganga canal.

After committing the crime, Kumar had fled his house. A day later, he surrendered before the police and confessed to his wife's murder. On May 28, divers fished out the body of one of Kumar's kids from the canal. The search for the remaining two children was underway. Police have registered a case against Kumar.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar in 2019. A 24-year-old man strangled his wife to death after she had refused to have sexual intercourse with him. The accused husband had cut his private parts after killing his wife.

