A shocking murder unfolded in Karnataka’s Varthur as a drunk man stabbed his friend to death over suspicions of an affair with his wife. The accused, identified as Satish Reddy, allegedly attacked his friend Kishore in a fit of rage on Friday evening around 7:30 PM. Both men, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, got into an argument before the altercation turned deadly. Satish, convinced that Kishore was involved with his wife, fatally stabbed him with a knife. The police registered a case at Varthur police station and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Cobbler With Machete for ‘Treasure’ After Astrologer Suggests Human Sacrifice To Overcome Financial Struggles in Chitradurga; 2 Arrested.

Man Stabs Friend to Death Over Alleged Affair With Wife in Varthur

A drunk man killed his friend with a knife as the latter allegedly had an illicit relationship with his wife. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the #Varthur police station. The victim has been identified as #Kishore, who hailed from #Chitradurga. The accused,… pic.twitter.com/SPaBJmmRqi — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 22, 2025

