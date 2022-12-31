Koppal, Dec 31: Karnataka police have booked a contractor in connection with the electrocution of a 10-year-old boy who lost his memory and was severely injured in Milapura village of Karatagi taluk in Koppal district of the state, police said on Saturday.

The accused is identified as Mahadevappa and the injured boy is Veeresh. He was electrocuted while playing last week. Police stated that the electric wires were strewn all over the playground.

According to police, the incident had taken place at the time of construction of a water tank in the playground using electricity illegally. The contractor had taken the connection illegally from the pole, police said.

The villagers have also demanded action against the authorities of Zilla Panchayat for the negligence. The boy suffered serious burn injuries on his hand, besides losing his memory after the electrocution.

Karatagi police have booked a case against the contractor. Further investigation is on.

