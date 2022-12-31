Mumbai, December 31: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a man for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend with a knife. Police officials said that the accused identified as Rajendra Parab attacked his former girlfriend for breaking up with him. Parab, a resident of Borivali East was arrested after the incident came to light.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Thursday at around 6.30 pm when the woman was walking towards Pushpa Park bus stop in Malad East. Police officials said that the woman, who works in an imitation jewellery shop in Goregaon East was on her way to work when the incident took place. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Speaking about the attack, a police officer said, "Parab had brought along a fruit cutting knife. He grabbed her arm and pulled her back and slashed her throat. As he fled, a bystander rushed the woman to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where she is undergoing treatment. She is stable."

Reportedly, the two met each other in December 2021 when the 24-year-old woman visited an eatery owned by her colleague's sister. Six months ago, the woman informed her father about Parab and her wish to marry him. However, her father rejected her choice and objected to their match. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

Following this, the woman decided to part ways with Parab as he used to feel that she was cheating on him. "The woman told Parab that she was not interested in him, but he would call her up every day and stalk her after she got out of her office. He would turn up at her workplace every day and pick fights with her," the police officer added. Parab has been arrested for attempted murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2022 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).