Karnataka Shocker: Forced to Watch Porn by Wife, Husband Finds Videos of Her Having Sex With Several Men

Couple | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bengaluru, February 5: A woman has approached a family counselling centre in Bengaluru after her husband sought divorce over her sex videos and multiple relationships with other men. The husband, a techie who hails from Uttar Pradesh, came to know about his doctor wife's past sexual relationships with other men after she compelled him to watch porn videos and emulate those acts with her, Times of India reported.

The woman, from Kolkata, and the man tied the knot in 2018 after meeting on a matrimonial site, and began living in Bengaluru. Prior to the marriage, the woman had told the man about her relationship with a man and assured that they had not been in touch since separation. Things were going well until the woman started forcing her husband to watch porn videos and enact those acts with her. Sex DVD of Wife Submitted by Karnataka Man to Seek Divorce, Wife Alleges She Was Forced to Film Porn Videos.

Once, the husband was watching pornography when he came across a video of his wife having sex with a man. When confronted, she told him that the man was her former boyfriend who used to blackmail her with the old video. Although the husband was unhappy, he decided to bury the hatchet. However, in January, he stumbled upon another video of his wife; this time having sex with another man. Wife Doesn't Satisfy Me in Bed, Should I Tell Her She's Bad at Sex?

This time, when confronted, the wife confessed to having had many relationships before marriage. She, however, said that she had no idea how those videos reached on the Internet. This was a tipping point and the man decided to leave her. While he wants a divorce, the wife wants to save the marriage. The family counselling centre in Karnataka's Parihar is trying to resolve the conflict between the couple.