Karnataka, November 27: A shocking incident has come to the light from Mysuru where a 24-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were tied to an electric pole and assaulted for hours for having an alleged illegitimate relationship. The incident took place in a village in the Mysuru district. The case was registered by the police and a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, The woman was married to a resident of the village and has three children from her marriage. The couple had separated five years ago, she has been living with her parents since her separation with her husband. The woman worked as a labourer in the village and had befriended a 24-year-old man from a neighbouring village

As per the reports, the man was invited by the woman to her home in the village on Thursday. When her former husband came to know about it, he along with his brother attacked the two and tied them to an electric pole. The two accused then assaulted them for several hours. Later, village heads intervened and released the two after learning about the incident. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills 20-Year-Old Wife Over Suspicion of Infedility, Makes Up False Story Claiming Epilepsy as Reason of Death.

As per the police, They were alerted about the incident on Friday morning, Subsequently, the former husband was picked up by the police, while his brother is absconding. The police have started an investigation into the case.

