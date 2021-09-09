Shivamogga, September 8: In a shocking incident, some miscreants allegedly buried around 150 dogs alive in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka, police sources said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Ranganathapura within the limits of Kambadaalalu-Hosur gram panchayat near Bhadravathi town. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident took place on September 4.

The miscreants allegedly buried the dogs in the Tammadihalli forest area. The locals who heard the barking of dogs constantly became suspicious when suddenly the sounds stopped coming. Karnataka Monkey Killings: 7 Arrested For Allegedly Killing 38 Monkeys in Hassan District.

The locals informed animal rights activists but the incident came to light only when the activists visited the spot. The case has been taken up by the Bhadravathi Rural police station but the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

A preliminary inquiry suggested that the contractor, who had taken up the tender for neutering (a surgical procedure that renders dogs incapable of reproducing) canines committed this act to save money.

Police sources said the panchayat authorities had given oral instructions to dog catchers in this regard this time. Earlier, the dogs were picked up and left in distant isolated areas. This time the police suspect that they caught the dogs within the limits of Kambadaalalu-Hosur gram panchayat and buried them alive.

Earlier, 38 monkeys were found dead at a village in Karnataka's Hassan district. They were being shifted to a forest area in gunny bags when they suffocated to death in August. The Karnataka High Court took immediate notice of the incident and directed the state government to take action against the culprits. The police have arrested seven persons so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).