Bengaluru, June 21: In another shocking incident related to superstition and black magic, five people, including a priest, were held in rural Bengaluru for allegedly trying to sacrifice a 10-year-old girl to ward off evil spirits. According to a report by India Today, the accused allegedly tried to sacrifice the kid to get rid of the evil spirits in an agricultural field. The incident took place on June 14 at Gandhi Grama near Nelamangala when the minor girl was playing in front of her house.

The victim is a Class 4 student who stays with her grandmother, the report added. The girl's parents lived in Magadi where they worked as labourers. After the incident was reported, the cops registered a case against the five accused under Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill along with kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Suspicion of Using 'Black Magic' to Kill Brother-In-Law.

The incident came to light after the parents of the little girl filed a complaint alleging that their neighbours, identified as Savithramma and Soumya, took their daughter to a nearby field on the pretext of giving prasada. The girl told her parents that they forced to wear a garland and started performing rituals.

The grandmother, with whom the kid lived, noticed that the 10-year-old was missing following which she started looking for her. The woman heard the screams of the kid from a nearby field. Soon after, police were informed and all 5 accused present with the girl were seen conducting some rituals. After the kid was rescued, she narrated the incident to her parents which revealed that the accused were trying to sacrifice her.

The report informs that the family of the victim, meanwhile, alleged they filed a case on Saturday since the accused were threatening to withdraw the case against them. The report adds that the five were detained following the incident. During the questioning, they claimed that they had taken the girl to the field for a stone-laying ceremony as they wanted to build a temple in their field. They also claimed that the priest had suggested getting the pooja performed by a minor girl.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2021 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).