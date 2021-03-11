Bengaluru, March 11: Shobha Prakash , a physical education teacher, donned the cap of Aamir Khan's Rancho from the film 3 Idiots on Tuesday, when she helped a tribal woman to deliver the baby with the guidance of a doctor over the call. As per reports, Prakash who has arrived to catch a bus to her school near Mysuru Park, saw Mallika , the expectant mother, crying for help as she went into her labour while sitting in the park, though people in the surroundings did stop by to understand what happened to the woman, no one came forward to help her.

Seeing the helplessness of the woman, Prakash came to the rescue, despite not having any idea on how to deliver the kid. Meanwhile, some of the people called up for ambulances and government hospitals. A youth from the crowd reportedly connected her to a doctor in Mumbai, following whose instruction Prakash successfully delivered a baby girl. IndiGo Mid-Air Delivery: Here's How Dr Sailaja Vallabhaneni & Dr Nagaraj Helped Woman Deliver Her Baby on Flight 6E122 from Delhi to Bangalore.

By the time, the turn to cut the umbilical cord came the ambulance had arrived, as reported by the Times of India. Under the medical supervision the cord was then cut and the woman and new born was shifted to the hospital. Prakash reportedly visit them at the hospital as well. "What pained me is that when I requested women who were watching us to help me, no one came forward. Initially, I was scared. But I was determined to help her,” Prakash told TOI. Baby Boy Born on Board IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru Flight, Pictures Viral.

Mallika is a 35-year-old tribal from Gonikoppal in Kodagu district and a mother of two already. She reportedly had an argument with her husbands four months back, following which they left the home. However, she recently decided to go and meet him once. While on her way to Mandya where her husband lives, Mallika exhausted all her money and hence was working at a Mysuru Hotel to manage some savings.

