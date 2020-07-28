Since the beginning of the year, one word that has been on everyone’s lips is coronavirus. The virus has swept across the nation and world, infecting over 3.5 million Americans to date, with 138,000 confirmed deaths.

While the government initially implemented strict guidelines for the pandemic, such as social distancing measures and wearing face masks to minimize the risk of transmission, restrictions are starting to be relaxed across the country. With businesses beginning to reopen and people being allowed to go about their day to day lives, here are a few ways to stay clean and safe going forward.

Wash Your Hands Often

Whether you’re going back to work, visiting the grocery store, or performing day to day errands, it’s important that you get into the habit of washing your hands regularly. If you have access to soap and water, you should wash your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds, especially if you have been out in public, sneezed, or coughed. If you don’t have access to a sink, carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer can be just as effective. If you aren’t sure which product to purchase, you can visit MOXE, which has a guide on which one to buy.

Avoid Close Contact

If you’re using public transport, in a profession that involves being around others, or even at home, try and avoid close contact if you can. While restrictions are being relaxed, you will still need to keep a good distance between you and those around you. If a member of your family falls ill with coronavirus, make sure that you maintain a minimum of 6 feet from them to limit the risk of you becoming infected.

Wear a Face Mask

When you are in public, it’s important that you cover your nose and mouth with a cloth face mask. The purpose of a face mask is to protect you and others, especially if you are infected without knowing. If you are using public transport, the threat of contracting coronavirus heightens, so make sure that you are wearing a cloth face mask. Critical supplies like N95 respirators and surgical masks should be reserved solely for first responders and healthcare workers.

Clean and Disinfect

Whether you’re in the office or at home, any surfaces that are frequently touched by others must be regularly cleaned and disinfected. Surfaces like tables, light switches, doorknobs, and desks fall into this category, so if they are dirty, make sure that you clean them straight away. You should use soap/detergent alongside water before disinfecting.

Monitor Your Health Daily

It’s important that you brush up your knowledge of the symptoms of coronavirus. Being alert for symptoms will help keep you and others safe, so be on the lookout for fever, shortness of breath, or a cough. The last thing you want is to catch the virus and spread it to others, so monitoring your health on a daily basis is key. If you do feel ill, make sure you avoid leaving the house unless it’s an emergency.

Be aware that some people can be asymptomatic carriers of the disease, so if you are sheltering in place with a vulnerable person or you have underlying health problems, it is wise to avoid going out if at all possible. Have groceries delivered and do as much shopping as you can online.

Although restrictions are being relaxed, that’s not to say that the risk of contracting coronavirus has gone. With more cases than ever before in the United States, it’s vital that you put all the tips listed above into practice, which can reduce the risk of transmission.