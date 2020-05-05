KEM Hospital Attendant in Mumbai Allegedly Assaulted by Neighbours For Reporting to Work Over Fear of 'Infecting Residents With COVID-19'

Thrash (Image used for representational purpose) (Photo credits: File Image)

Mumbai, May 5: A KEM Hospital attendant was allegedly assaulted for going to work on Saturday. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the victim Rajesh Jaswant Patil and his family were attacked with iron rods by their neighbours who have been harassing the 35-year-old medical attendant for a fortnight and demanding that he stop reporting to work.

The neighbours complained that he would infect the area with the virus and therefore demanded that he stop going to work. No arrests have been made in the case so far. Police said that one of the people named in the case claimed that it was a property dispute. Police are currently inquiring into all the allegations. Surat Doctor Sanjivani Attacked, Verbally Abused by Neighbours, Told Not to Return Home From Hospital Over Fear of ‘Infecting Others With COVID-19’; Shocking Video Surfaces on Social Media.

Last month, a doctor in Gujarat's Surat was attacked and verbally abused by her neighbours over fears of spreading coronavirus. Reportedly, the neighbours had threatened her as they believed that the doctor was infected with coronavirus and she would spread it to the entire building. They told her not to return home from the hospital as she might be infected with COVID-19.