New Delhi, September 18: Delhi High Court directed private unaided schools and government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas to supply gadget/equipment of optimum configuration as well as internet package so that EWS/DG (economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups) students have access to online learning.

The Court further clarified that the cost of such gadget - digital equipment as well as internet package - shouldn't be a part of tuition fee and have to be provided free of cost to the EWS/DG students by private unaided schools and Government schools. School on Wheels in Chhattisgarh's Koriya: Teacher Conducts 'Mohalla' Classes On Motorcycle For Students Who Don't Have Access to Online Education; View Pics.

Cost of Gadget & Internet Package Should Be Provided Free of Cost:

Amid the pandemic, schools have been conducting online classes as they continue to remain closed. Students belonging to the weaker section of the society are being deprived of education as they don't have access to electronic gadgets and internet connection. Over the last few months, we have heard stories of teachers who have thought of innovative ways to teach those students who don't have the privilege of online classes.

