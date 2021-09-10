Thiruvananthapuram, September 10: The Kerala Police team, which probed the suicide of a final year ayurveda medical student, on Friday submitted a 500 page charge sheet in Kollam court, accusing her husband of abetment of suicide and nine other sections under the IPC. It was on June 21 that Vismaya was found hanging at her husband Kiran Kumar's home in Kollam district.

The reason that surfaced was Kumar was unhappy with the brand new car, along with 1.20 acre of land and 100 sovereigns of gold, he was given as dowry after their marriage last year. He was harassing Vismaya as the car, worth Rs 10 lakh, had low mileage and he wanted to sell it and buy a new luxury car. Rajasthan Shocker: Wife, Her Two Lovers Arrested for Husband’s Murder in Barmer.

Kumar, who was an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department, was arrested and in a first of its kind action, dismissed from service also as the case evoked a public outcry.

Police finished the probe in express time, and the charge sheet lists 102 witnesses, 96 documents and 56 material objects as evidence. The judicial custody of Kumar ends on September 20 and with the submission of the charge sheet, it will be difficult for him to get bail as the trial is expected to start soon.

