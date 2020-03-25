Kerala Nurse Beaten by Man in COVID-19 Isolation Ward in Kollam for Delay in Bringing Tea

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kochi, March 25: In a bizarre incident, a man, who was kept in a COVID-19 isolation ward at a Kerala hospital, thrashed a nurse for the delay in bringing tea. Reports inform that the incident took place in Kerala’s Kollam earlier this week. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the nurse, who had been working continuously for two weeks at the coronavirus quarantine facility, was later admitted to the hospital after she was severely injured.

According to details by police, a case was registered against the accused for the crime. The HT report states that the man, who had recently returned from Muscat, was asked to stay into the facility after violating the home-quarantine order. Several incidences of attack on healthcare professional in Kerala have surfaced during the last few weeks. As the cases of attacking health care workers saw a spike, the state government to order the police to take strict action against the accused in such cases. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Government Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Special Package to Combat COVID-19.

A senior official was quoted in the HT report saying that they have started filing FIRs against people who attack or misbehave with nursing staff and other officials for doing their job. A similar case of misbehavior was reported from Kerala's Kozhikode, where former MP AK Premajam has been accused of misbehaving with staffers who came to inquire about her son who was ordered to be quarantined at home.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 562, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. In the wake of the rising cases across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day long lockdown, starting today.