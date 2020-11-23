Kerala, November 23: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that his government was putting on hold the controversial Kerala Police Amendment ordinance. This triggered severe criticism of the state’s ruling CPI(M) government and allegations that it was a move aimed at “muzzling media.”

Kerala government introduced Section 118A in the Kerala Police Act, which penalised ‘offensive’ posts on social media with an imprisonment of three years and a Rs 10,000 fine. The opposition leaders had termed the law ‘draconian’ and an attack on free speech. Kerala Police Act: All You Need to Know About Amendments in The Legislation and Why Opposition is Against Them.

Detailed discussions in this regard will be held in the Assembly and further steps will be taken in this regard after hearing the views of all parties: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan https://t.co/m1wjJqNpXJ — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

The controversial new section 118A of the Kerala Police Act will be kept in abeyance, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a statement issued on Monday.

Here's are some key provisions of the amendment to the Kerala Police Act 2011:

Anyone creating or sending an offensive message or that which is intended to offend or threaten another person, through any means of communication, is liable to face imprisonment of five years or fine of Rs 10,000 or both.

Police can slap criminal charges on citizens by interpreting any kind of communication through any medium as defamatory

The introduction of the Section through an ordinance had created a controversy with all quarters of people, including supporters of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, criticising it for being unconstitutional.

Kerala CM further said on Monday that detailed discussions in this regard will be held in the Assembly and more steps will be taken in this regard after hearing the views of all parties.

