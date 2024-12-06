A horrifying video of a youth falling off his bike after hitting a rope barrier has gone viral on social media platforms. While the incident took place in April, the CCTV footage resurfaced online on December 5. The video shows a biker, identified as 28-year-old Manoj Unni, falling off his bike after getting caught in a rope tied across the road at Valanjambalam in Kochi. The rope was tied as part of security measures for Prime Minister Modi’s visit. Unni, who was returning home after purchasing medicine for his mother, died in the mishap after sustaining serious head injuries. Alappuzha Car Accident: 5 MBBS Students From Alappuzha Medical College Killed After Speeding Car Collides With KSRTC Bus in Kerala, Video Surfaces.

Biker Dies After Hitting Rope Tied for PM Modi's Security

His name was Manoj Unni. He was 28 years old. Returning after buying medicines for his mother. Police denied any wrongdoing and said accident happened due to over speeding. In short, you are responsible for your own life. Can find some random rope on road and it will be your… pic.twitter.com/B8APKppR1I — Siddharth's Echelon (@SiddharthKG7) December 5, 2024

