Kochi, November 25: Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at Cochin University, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday. The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations. "Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release. Kerala Stampede: Four Students Die, Several Injured During Tech Fest at Coachin University.

Stampede During Anniversary Celebrations at Cochin University

#WATCH | Kerala | Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at CUSAT University in Kochi. The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus. Arrangements have been made at the Kalamassery… pic.twitter.com/tesrMO4Rtc — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

