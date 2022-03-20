Thiruvananthapuram, March 20: A 79-year elderly person murdered his child, little girl in-regulation and two grandkids by burning down their home over a property question in the Cheenikuzhi area of Idukki region in Kerala.

As per the report published in Indiatoday, the deceased identified as Mohammed Faisal, his wife Sheeba and their children's Mehar and Asna. The incident occurred in the extremely early times on Saturday, March 19.

The accused Hamid had locked their home from outside to forestall any bid to get away and exhausted the water tank in the house to really look at any potential endeavors to splash the blazes. One of the neighbours stated that Hamid became visible while throwing a bottle full of petrol into the residence, the police stated.

"It became a deliberate homicide as Hamid stocked petrol in at least into 5 bottles to commit the crime and even emptied the water tank withinside the residence to test any viable efforts to douse the flames. He even removed the bucket and twine to save his neighbours from fetching water from the nicely for the rescue efforts," a senior police officer informed Press Trust of India.

A property dispute is suspected to be the purpose at the back of the grotesque murder. Reportedly, Hamid had given part of his property to his son. However, recently, he demanded the property back as he turned into now no longer being seemed after.

