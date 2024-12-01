Thiruvananthapuram, December 1: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for four districts in the state, predicting isolated heavy rains on December 2. According to the latest update from the IMD, the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

The weather agency has placed Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts under an "orange alert," while a yellow alert was sounded for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert signifies very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert warns of heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Shutdown Flight Operations After Heavy Rains and Adverse Weather Condition.

In light of the heavy rain warning, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to stay vigilant and relocate to safer places as directed by authorities. Those residing along riverbanks and in dam catchment areas should also evacuate as per official instructions, the SDMA added. Cyclone Fengal Update: Puducherry Witnesses Highest Rainfall in 30 Years Due to Cyclonic Storm; Local Train Services Resume in Chennai.

The authority advised regulating traffic and restricting non-essential movement of people. It also warned that waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility could lead to traffic congestion. Flooding in low-lying areas and riverbanks, along with the uprooting of trees, may cause damage to the power sector, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) stated.