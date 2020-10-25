Gandhinagar, October 25: Veteran Gujarati musician and singer Mahesh Kumar Kanodia died this morning in Gandhinagar. Mahesh Kumar Kanodia, a former lawmaker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was keeping unwell for a long time. He was 83. Kanodia represented the Patan parliamentary constituency in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarati celebrities condoled the demise of the legendary singer. Ashok Gasti Dies at 55, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Loses Battle Against COVID-19.

Reacting to Kanodia's death, PM Modi tweeted in Gujarati: "I am saddened by the death of Shri Mahesh Kanodia, a famous musician and singer from Gujarat. Shri Mahesh Kanodia made an important contribution in popularizing Gujarati folk music. I witnessed his impressive performance as a Member of Parliament for a long time." He added that he had spoken to Mahesh Kanodia's brother Hitu Kanodia and expressed his condolences. Gujarat BJP Member Dr Aditya Upadhyay, Former Minister Madhubhai Thakore's Wife Die of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi Consoles Mahesh Kumar Kanodia's Death:

ધારાસભ્ય શ્રી હિતુ કનોડિયા સાથે ફોન પર વાત કરી શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવારને સાંત્વના આપી..ઈશ્વર તેમના આત્માને શાંતિ આપે એવી પ્રાર્થના. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2020

Gujarati celebs described Mahesh Kanodia's death as a great loss to the Gujarati cinema. Dharmesh Vyas, speaking to TOI, said: "It's shocking, Mahesh Bhai was not feeling well for a long time, and it's a big loss for the Gujarati industry. I bow to such a respectful virtuous soul. And I pray to God that his brother Naresh Bhai recover soon as we want him in the Gujarati cinema family, also I pray that God gives him strength for such a big loss."

"It's very heartbreaking news for the entire Gujarati cinema. Our true gem is no more, no words left to express," Hiten Kumar was quoted as saying. Mahesh Kumar Kanodia could sing in 32 singer’s voices including female voices. His brother Naresh Kumar Kanodia is also critical and on ventilator support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).